NORFOLK - A virtual informational meeting on groundwater management is set for Thursday.
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Assistant Manager Brian Bruckner says rising levels of nitrates have been detected in portions of Cuming, Colfax, and Dodge Counties.
Bruckner says those levels and some proposals are being proposed to help reduce the nitrate over the next several years.
"Prohibits fall application of commercial nitrogen fertilizers, we would require them to collect residual soil nitrate samples on fields where they're planting corn year after year. That would be a field would historically get nitrogen applied year after year and the intent of that of course is to see if there's residual nitrate in the soil profile.”
Bruckner says nitrate commonly enters groundwater when fertilizers are added to the soil and leach through the root zone.
The virtual meeting is set for Thursday evening at 6:30 and a link is available on the Lower Elkhorn NRD website and Facebook page.