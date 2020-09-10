NORFOLK - Ground was officially broken and numerous people were thanked during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday of the new Northeast Community College Agriculture and Water Center of Excellence buildings.
Dr. Tracy Kruse Associate Vice President of Development & External Affairs said construction of the veterinarian facility has already begun as steel beams are being placed.
"This will not only provide state of the art technology and veterinarian technology animal science programs, it will establish efficiencies for surgeries and procedures being performed adjacent to labs and classrooms. It will allow Northeast the space to expand the number of vet tech students in the program where demand currently outstrips capacity."
Kruse said behind the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex additional construction is taking place and that will be the home of the new Acklie Family College Farm.
She said there will be a large animal handling facility as well as farm and feedlot operations. Both the vet tech facility and college farm are expected to be open in the fall of 2021.
President Dr. Leah Barrett said these buildings will ensure the next generation of rural Americans have an opportunity to be educated and trained in 21st century state of the art facilities and 500 acre farm.
For more information about the projects visit AgWaterNexus.Com.