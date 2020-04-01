LINCOLN - It’s been hard to find toilet paper lately thanks to people buying it in bulk when the coronavirus first hit.
Though Kathy Siefken, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association said during the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Wednesday toilet paper is starting to be put back on the shelves.
Siefken said manufacturers are making one size of toilet paper, not three different sizes.
She also said trucks are continuing to replenish supplies and food to the grocery stores on a regular basis.
"Those small stores in rural Nebraska who get normally on average one truck per week. Will continue to get a minimum of one truck per week. Stores that receive multiple trucks per day will continue to receive multiple trucks per day. The system is working, the pipeline is filling back up. There are a few items where there's been a shortage and you will start to see those items fill the shelves here within the next couple of weeks."
Siefken encouraged people to go shopping by themselves, only shop once a week, and if you feel sick have someone shop for you.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued another executive order, this one for remote online notary.
Also Ricketts said there's a new directive health measure for Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, and Rock counties.