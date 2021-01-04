WASHINGTON, D.C. - Greg Ibach’s time as the Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at USDA is coming to a close.
Ibach who is a farmer and rancher, was previously the Nebraska director of agriculture before serving at USDA.
For the past three-and-a-half years Ibach has worked on a number of issues and he says one of the biggest and most recent was about who should regulate gene edited animals.
"USDA has statutes that give us authority over animal health and food safety. We'll have a comment period to see if the industry believes that USDA is better positioned to be able to regulate those animals and do so in a more timely manner to allow farmers and ranchers access to those genetic enhancements."
Ibach says some other big issues he worked on included GMO labeling, animal ID, cattle market concerns, and biotechnology with plants.
He says having on-farm experience and knowledge was very helpful at USDA.