NORFOLK - A Norfolk man has been named the new Vice President of Administrative Services at Northeast Community College.
Scott Gray will lead the division as chief business and financial officer of the College, treasurer to the Board of Governors, and serve as the institution’s general counsel.
Northeast President Leah Barrett said Gray brings leadership attributes that are needed to support the work of Northeast’s administrative services professionals.
“Through the interview process, Scott articulated his collaborative spirit, his commitment to process improvement, and his passion for higher education, especially in our 20-county service area. In addition to his legal expertise, he brings years of experience analyzing financial statements and budgets to support business growth and development,” Barrett said. “We are excited that Scott will serve Northeast Community College as a member of the executive leadership team.”
Gray has practiced law for 25-years. He comes to Northeast Community College from Brogan Gray PC, in Norfolk, where he is a founding partner. Brogan Gray PC is a transactional law firm focusing on estate and business planning, estate and trust administration, real estate, contracts and business law, as well as health law and education/school law. In addition, Gray was lawyer at Jewell, Collins, DeLay & Gray in Norfolk from 1995-2005.
Gray said he is grateful for the opportunity to join Northeast as vice president.
“President Barrett leads an amazing group of people, and I am excited to be a part of an organization whose mission is dedicated to the success of students and the growth of communities in our service area,” Gray said. “Although I will miss the relationships I have developed with clients and co-workers in my law practice, I look forward to working with the entire Northeast team to continue to grow and cultivate the standard of excellence for which it is already known.”
The Vice President of Administrative Services is responsible for the development of Northeast’s financial management strategy and contributes to the development of the College’s strategic goals. The position has administrative responsibility for the direction, coordination and control of all fiscal activities; directing the procurement and accounting systems; planning and management of physical plant operations; oversight and facilitation of design and construction projects; and preparation and publication of the annual budget, among other duties.
Gray, originally from Coleridge, earned his Juris Doctorate, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law, and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He is a member of the board of the Battle Creek Public School Foundation and the Northeast Community College Foundation and has previously served on the board of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Norfolk Noon Optimist Club. He has been an assistant football and track and field coach at Battle Creek High School.
Gray will begin his new duties at Northeast on September 1.