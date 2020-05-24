Grants to help Nebraska food pantries buy refrigerators
Photo Courtesy/Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska food pantries can apply for a grant to help purchase refrigerators and freezers to store more perishable items.

The grant program,  which will provide up to $4,000 to food pantries, is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, the state Agriculture Department and several commodity groups.

Kris Bousquet with Midwest Dairy says the program will help food pantries expand their ability to store dairy, meat and produce items to hand out to their clients.

More details about the grants is available online at becomeafan.org. Donations are being accepted to support the program.

