OMAHA - A new grant will make mental health services accessible for vulnerable adults and children in rural and urban Nebraska communities.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing received a $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Dr. Terri Mathews, Associate Professor and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner says they predict only 33 percent of patients with mental health concerns speak out or receive treatment.
"This grant will help enable health care teams led by nurses practitioners to offer mental health services to their patients in these primary care clinics, which have a high number of underserved populations.”
Mathews says another goal is to build partnerships with area public schools to develop a support system for mental health screening and counseling or referral for Kindergarten through 12th grade students.