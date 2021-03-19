NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is looking to help you strengthen the Norfolk community.
Coordinator Callan Collins says they’re accepting grant proposals as they have in the past.
"Typically we have a grant cycle and we only grant out during a few months of the year, but this year we are opening it up. There's no deadline and you can submit a grant proposal anytime of the year to us."
Collins says there are guidelines you’re requested to follow such as the project will have a broad impact on the quality of life for a significant number of people, it involves partnerships and is funded by multiple stakeholders, and encourages others to get involved.
For more information and the application go to NorfolkGivesBack.org.