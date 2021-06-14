LINCOLN - Libraries are a vital part of every town and especially in smaller communities.
Grants through the Kreutz Bennet Donor-Advised Fund are once again available this year for small town libraries in communities with populations below 3,000 to apply for.
Community Impact Coordinator for the Nebraska Community Foundation Kristine Gale says there are three different areas of support available with one being enhancement grants.
"That's to do exciting programming in their library either for youth or adults. They could also increase their book circulation or any activities going on like Makerspace."
Gale says the facilities grants provide funds for construction of a new facility, rehabilitation, or expansion of an existing facility. The other grant has funds to help unaccredited libraries get accredited.
She says there is also a 1:1 matching component to the grants to make sure there is community buy in.
A short-form proposal is due October 1st and a full proposal is due in January.
For more information visit NebCommFound.Org.