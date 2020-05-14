LINCOLN - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging rural Nebraska communities to take advantage of a $2.2 million grant for community projects.
Vicki Schurman, Public Information Officer for USDA Rural Development in Lincoln says during the flood last year, 87 Nebraska counties were under a FEMA disaster declaration and communities in those counties with a population of 20,000 or less have access to the money.
Schurman says a variety of projects have been funded already.
"Communities have purchased a four-wheel fire truck, ambulance, storm shelters, and Panasonic tough books for police vehicles. There's also funding for any of the projects that are community facility related such as assisted living facilities and libraries just to name a few."
Schurman says the maximum amount of money a community can receive is $50,000 and the money is available now till September.
If communities have a project they want to fund with the money call (402) 437-5551.