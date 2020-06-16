NORFOLK - The Johnson Park North Fork River Restoration Project was the topic of a pair of agenda items at the Norfolk City Council meeting Monday night.
In separate motions the city council discussed both applying and accepting grant funding for the project.
City Administrator Andy Colvin highlighted Civic and Community Center Financing funding that was awarded in the amount of $1,125,000.
"This award actually took place in April and the application for that grant took place at the beginning of this year. It's a team effort. City staff worked hard and we had a good partnership with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District as well, and the state Department of Economic Development to make sure that a good grant package was put together. And we were very successful in that."
Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Community Planner Jan Merrill, highlighted an application for Tourism Development Grant funds for removal of architectural barriers at Johnson Park.
"There'll be $31,363 of leveraged funds for a total cost of $566,363. This project will benefit low to moderate income persons by providing access for elderly and severely disabled adults with the construction of an ADA restroom, concrete sidewalks, and a concrete parking lot."
Merrill added the Department of Economic Development recommended the City apply for funding, which is a good sign it’ll be approved.
The council voted unanimously to both submit the grant application and also accept the grant funding awarded.