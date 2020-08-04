NORFOLK - The Bazile Groundwater Management Area was recently awarded grant funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for year two of a groundwater nitrate project.
Extension Educator for the BGMA Jeremy Milander says the project is a vital step forward in stabilizing, and eventually reducing, nitrate levels within the area.
"We've got some demonstrations sites where we're looking at some agricultural practices to improve the issues. Some of the areas that we were able to get sites had high nitrate levels, but it's going to take a long to see the reductions from what we're doing in the groundwater so hopefully we'll see less nitrate going through the soil but we won't know that really until later on this year, maybe next year."
The project is one of the 118 projects receiving grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year.