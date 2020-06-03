LINCOLN - The state of Nebraska is receiving $20 million from the Child Care and Development Fund which is part of the federal CARES Act.
Stephanie Beasley, Director of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says that money will be used and is greatly appreciated.
Beasley says they will focus the funding to help child care family home providers and child care centers stay in business to continue providing safe, high quality care to children.
She says funds will be going to the Child Care Provider Stabilization Grant.
"We know that many child care centers remain open to serve families, but the number of children they care for has been reduced. This grant opportunity will help licensed child care providers fill that gap. This grant offers a one-time payment of $3,500 to family child care homes and $5,500 to child care centers. Providers must be open and operating for at least 30 days prior to submitting their application."
Beasley says they’re also offering the Incentive to Reopen Child Care Programs Grant, putting money into the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network, and supporting afterschool and summer learning for school age children.
For more information visit DHHS.NE.Gov.