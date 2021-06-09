NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a grant application in an effort to develop a mobile health clinic.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members discussed the application with Nebraska Department of Economic Development in the amount of $505,000.
The project involves Midwest Ob-gyn Clinic and Dr. Keith Vrbicky said a recreation vehicle with the necessary medical equipment will be purchased to prepare, prevent and respond to COVID-19.
"As well as the future of any pandemic issues or public health crisis that we'll be able to address to our rural areas of Northeast Nebraska, by going out to them instead of asking them to come out to us."
The project is also being supplied with state CARES Act funding separate from what Norfolk received.
The council voted unanimously to approve the grant application.