MADISON - A Grand Jury called to investigate the death of an inmate in the Madison County Jail has been released.
According to District Judge James Kube’s Office, the Grand Jury concluded that there had been no criminal conduct on the part of any individual, including any law enforcement officer as to the death of 43-year-old Jose Rivera.
The Grand Jury returned what is called a “No True Bill” which constitutes the finding by the Grand Jury that an indictment is not warranted, as sustained by the evidence presented.
Rivera was being held on charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence. He had pleaded not guilty on all charges.