NORFOLK - Grain marketing decisions for 2020 will be highlighted during the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show next week.
Jeff Peterson with the Heartland Farm Partners in Lincoln says his biggest concern for the year is where the price could go longer term.
"Last year we had a big run up in the market, but what we kind of forget about is that came after a big push down in the market in the middle of May. The big reason we got a big push is because we had a lot of acres that did not get planted over 18 million acres. What we have to do now is as we think about our marketing plan and where prices could go, we have to think about as those acres come back into production that's going to leave us with some excess bushels."
Peterson says that could push prices lower come harvest. That session is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 15th.
The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is set for next Wednesday and Thursday at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information go to NebraskaFarmShow.com.