OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an enforceable order that effectively shuts down restaurants, bars, theaters, churches, gyms and social gatherings of more than 10 in four eastern Nebraska counties.
The measure issued Thursday comes a day after the Douglas County Public Health Department confirmed its second “community spread” case of COVID-19.
Ricketts' measure, in effect through April 30, requires restaurants and bars in Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties to close down dining areas immediately and move to take-out, delivery or curbside service.
Weddings and funerals are also subject to the 10-person limit. Ricketts had called for the limit statewide on Monday.
His directed health measure issued Thursday allows law enforcement to carry out compliance of the limit.