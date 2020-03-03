LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts currently opposes adding more senators within the legislature.
Currently, there’s a proposal by Speaker of the Legislature Senator Jim Scheer that would give voters the chance to increase the number of state lawmakers from 49 to 55.
Scheer said he introduced the measure to ensure that rural constituents have easier access to their elected representatives.
Another bill introduced by Senator Curt Friesen would add one senator to oversee a new district.
Ricketts said he wants to keep the number of senators at 49.
"I think it adds on to the cost and doesn't actually get to what the outcome is supposed to be. At the end of the day, the legislature's job is to do redistricting, it doesn't matter how many senators they have, they have to do it. If we're looking at redistricting I think we have to do it in a smart way, but I think there's ways to come to a good solution."
The Legislature will draw up new districts next year.