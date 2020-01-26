Governor names 3 students to Nebraska college system board

In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed three students to serve as nonvoting members of the Nebraska State College System board of trustees.Konery Klueber is a senior working on a degree in justice studies. He'll represent Chadron State College over the 2020-2021 school year.Ty…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled workshops for youth fishing instructors.Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staffers who host educational fishing events.Training will take place in Linc…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four states along the Missouri River are joining forces to look for ways to avoid the kind of flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage last year.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say one man has died and another man has been arrested in a late-night stabbing.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says it has hired an Omaha attorney as its new legal director.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Crete man of second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in the July 2018 shooting of two brothers in south Omaha that left one of the victims dead.
NORFOLK - From a contract being approved for work on Miracle Skatepark to the 11th annual Soup 'R Art event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 25, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run last February.
NORFOLK - A man's body was found inside a home in Norfolk after a fire at the residence Friday morning.