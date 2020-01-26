Governor names 3 students to Nebraska college system board

Nebraska State College System

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed three students to serve as nonvoting members of the Nebraska State College System board of trustees.

Konery Klueber is a senior working on a degree in justice studies. He'll represent Chadron State College over the 2020-2021 school year.

Tyler Harms is a junior majoring in marketing and business management, and he'll represent Peru State College.

Amanda Jaixen is a junior majoring in family and consumer science education. She'll represent Wayne State College.

