LINCOLN - Government assistance programs like CFAP and PPP loans are providing a badly needed financial boost to many farming operations.
Daryl Wilton, Chief Credit Officer with Cornerstone Bank in York says they’re seeing it in the limited number of financial statements they’ve reviewed so far.
“The three we’ve seen have been excellent, as far as what the year has provided for them. I know we’re not going to see that all the way through, but at this point, it makes you feel a little bit positive—and I think that was helped by the different government programs that were out there. They just really made a difference.”
Ken Mehlin, Chief Credit Officer for Bruning Bank says good yields and the recent surge in commodity prices have also brightened the financial outlook for many crop farmers.
But the picture may not be as bright for some livestock producers, according to Mark Jensen, CEO of Omaha-based Farm Credit Services of America.
Jensen says there will likely be a lot of volatility and inconsistency in the balance sheet for livestock producers.
The Ag lenders participated in a webinar hosted by the University of Nebraska Extension.