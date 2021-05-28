LINCOLN - Thursday was the last day of the 107th Nebraska Legislative Session and Governor Pete Ricketts addressed senators before it ended.
Ricketts said tremendous progress has been made in the priorities he laid out for the state in January, especially with the work that was put in crafting the biennial budget.
He said over $1.8 billion in tax relief will be provided throughout the next two years.
"This is the greatest amount of tax relief any legislature has done in a quarter century and potentially in the history of the State of Nebraska. Eighteen and a half percent of our budget will be going to tax relief over the course of this next biennium on an average annual basis. That is fantastic work, congratulations of what you are doing for the citizens of Nebraska."
Ricketts said LB 1107 passed last year will provide over $430 million in property tax relief in each year through the refundable income tax credit.
Though he said there’s still more work to do as property tax bills in the state continue to go up.
"Over the last ten years, average annual increases in property tax bills have gone up 4.3 percent. While that may not sound like much, when you compound that over ten years that means a person's property tax bill went up nearly 52 percent. This is why Nebraskans are mad. This body must take up in the future, some bill to slow the growth of those local jurisdiction property tax bills."
Ricketts also said the legislature will have to reconvene for a special session this fall to work through the redistricting process.