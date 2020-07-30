LINCOLN - Now that the Nebraska legislative session has resumed, people are watching closely to see what happens with a potential property tax relief bill.
Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, it’s up to legislators to find common ground and get a bill passed.
"LB 1106 is a way to provide more resources to our school districts so that they can start reducing their property taxes. It does that by taking valuations down and protects against future property tax increases. This is a really good bill to help bring property tax relief and then we want to put it together with our business incentive package which expires at the end of this year."
Early last week lawmakers debated LB 1106 for around three hours and they still remain divided over it.
Lawmakers have until August 13th before the end of the session.