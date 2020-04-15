LINCOLN - 481 or 16 percent of licensed child care programs in Nebraska have temporarily closed since the coronavirus emergency declaration.
That’s according to Stephanie Beasley, Director of the Division of Children and Family Services with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Governor Pete Ricketts said he has signed an executive order that will allow day cares to be reimbursed for children that aren’t there because of the coronavirus or the 10 person or less rule.
"For example, you may have a parent who wasn't able to send that child to day care. Normally what would happen is that day care would not be reimbursed for that day. This executive order is a way for the DHHS to reimburse that day care to help day cares stay in business and hold that slot for the family so that they will be able to take advantage of that slot sometime in the future."
Ricketts said families receiving subsidies can use a license-exempt provider.
Also during the press conference, Ricketts talked about a new business response survey that businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to fill out and say how the virus has impacted their operation.
That survey can be filled out online at UNomaha.Edu.