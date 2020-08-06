LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an updated, $9.3 billion state budget with new money for 2019 flood relief and career scholarships for the University of Nebraska and state colleges.
Ricketts approved the two-year spending plan with no line-item vetoes. In a statement, he praised lawmakers for their work crafting it.
Lawmakers approved an additional $83.6 million earlier this year for the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislative session is set to end next week, and lawmakers still have to give final approval to a package that would help lower property taxes.