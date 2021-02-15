Gov. Pete Ricketts
Courtesy of: Brent Barnett and kmaland.com

LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts is encouraging people to still get a coronavirus vaccine and reminding people it’s safe after a Nebraska man in his 40’s died last week, a couple of weeks after receiving a vaccine.

During a press conference at the Capitol Friday Ricketts said the man lived in a long-term care facility and had several underlying health conditions.

Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said he looked it up again this week about how safe the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are.

"The anaphylactic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine are stated at about five per one million doses given and about three per one million doses given for the Moderna vaccine. That's on par with what we see for the seasonal flu vaccine and other vaccines."

Ricketts says if you have a bad reaction to the vaccine it’s usually within a couple of hours, not a couple of weeks, but the vaccine was listed as one of the potential causes of death on the man’s death certificate so the CDC is investigating.

Tags

In other news

Sign up now for CFAP 2.1

Sign up now for CFAP 2.1

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Biden administration issued a regulatory freeze to review federal programs, including the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2.1 for farmers and ranchers.

Moms breathe easier with Morgan Stanley coal projections

Moms breathe easier with Morgan Stanley coal projections

LINCOLN - New analysis from the financial giant Morgan Stanley projects coal will be all but eliminated from electricity generation in the U.S. by 2033, primarily because of falling prices for renewable sources including wind and solar.