LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts is encouraging people to still get a coronavirus vaccine and reminding people it’s safe after a Nebraska man in his 40’s died last week, a couple of weeks after receiving a vaccine.
During a press conference at the Capitol Friday Ricketts said the man lived in a long-term care facility and had several underlying health conditions.
Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said he looked it up again this week about how safe the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are.
"The anaphylactic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine are stated at about five per one million doses given and about three per one million doses given for the Moderna vaccine. That's on par with what we see for the seasonal flu vaccine and other vaccines."
Ricketts says if you have a bad reaction to the vaccine it’s usually within a couple of hours, not a couple of weeks, but the vaccine was listed as one of the potential causes of death on the man’s death certificate so the CDC is investigating.