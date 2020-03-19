LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts says people are doing a good job so far enforcing the ten person or less restriction at businesses, restaurants, and public gatherings.
During a press conference Wednesday Ricketts said that, as well as identified a second community spread case of the coronavirus in Omaha.
Ricketts said now that there are two community spread cases, bars and restaurants in Omaha will need to move to drive-thru and take-out only.
Kathy Siefken, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association said there’s no food shortage in the state.
"There may be some items that aren't available like sanitizing chemicals and paper products, but that's because people purchased more than they needed and so now there is a shortage of those items. We are working on filling up the supply chain with those items, but that will take a little bit of time."
Siefken also said only one person in a family should go and get groceries, you shouldn’t use reusable bags as they can carry germs, and shop for at risk family members if you can.
Childcare provider Theresa Thibodeau said people need to keep their kids at home if possible, leaving spaces available for children of military, law enforcement, other essential workers.