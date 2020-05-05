LINCOLN - Nebraska beef is some of the best beef in the world and Governor Pete Ricketts is recognizing that.
During a press conference late last week, Ricketts proclaimed May as Beef Month in Nebraska.
Ricketts said over the last ten years, beef exports in Nebraska were up 96 percent.
"We are the number one beef supplier to the European Union and China. We're number two to Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and South Korea. We have greatly expanded our exports around the world because of the high quality beef we have here in Nebraska. In the past when we've had high tariffs in Japan, even with those high tariffs, we've been able to grow our market share."
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said cattle producers have continuously increased productivity as they produce the same amount of beef today as they produced in 1970, but with one third less animals.
Wellman said nationwide, they produce 18 percent of the world’s beef on eight percent of the animals.