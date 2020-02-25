LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed this week as “FFA Week” in Nebraska during a ceremony Monday
Ricketts says FFA, which stands for “Future Farmers of America,” is helping raise up the next generation of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and Ag innovators.
He says Nebraska currently has over 10,000 FFA members in 193 chapters.
Ricketts adds the Ag industry is booming in the state.
"If you look what the USDA says, there'll be roughly 60,000 job openings for jobs in agriculture or related to natural resources whether you're talking about direct production agriculture or somebody who may be a scientist working in a lab."
Luke Krabel, a State Vice President for FFA also spoke during the ceremony and said Ag is an expansive field and plays a very important part of Nebraska.
"Through countless opportunities we are developing the next generation of agricultural leaders. The support our members receive is unmatched in any other organization in our state. We are pushing them to explore their passion, start businesses, and look at future careers in the agricultural industry. They're looking to the future bringing forward new ideas and change that will help them as the industry changes."
FFA Week is celebrated nationally February 22 through the 29th.