LINCOLN - On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says that was a terrible decision.
Ricketts says the pipeline would have created around 1,000 jobs when constructed in Nebraska.
"Some of these jobs are highly specialized welding jobs that pay around $135 to $150 an hour. I mean, these are really good union jobs that would have been created in Nebraska while they were building that pipeline."
Ricketts says the state and counties will also be missing out on property taxes that would have been paid.
In regards to environmental issues, he says it was going to be the safest pipeline ever built and denying it won’t help with energy independence because oil will still be transported another way.
The pipeline was projected to transport 830,000 barrels of oil from Alberta, Canada to Steele City, Nebraska where it would link to pipelines that go to Gulf Coast refineries.