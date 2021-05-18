LINCOLN - The Biden/Harris Administration have created a crisis at the Southern Border.
That’s what Governor Pete Ricketts told News Talk WJAG. He said ICE carried out the lowest number of monthly deportations on record in April, even as illegal border crossings are at a 20 year high.
Ricketts said in the Nebraska Legislature there’s a bill, LB 298, which would change provisions of the Employment Security Law relating to the disqualification of certain aliens.
"LB 298 would grant unemployment benefits to certain categories of illegal immigrants here in Nebraska. With the crisis that we've got at the border, it shows that when you create incentives for people to come here illegally, they're going to come illegally. We need to oppose attempts by the Nebraska Legislature to create those incentives and citizens of Nebraska can get involved as well by contacting their state senator and telling them not to support LB 298."
Ricketts also said he has reached out to other governors to ask them to address this crisis with him.