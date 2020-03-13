Ricketts
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

LINCOLN - As Nebraska continues to take proactive steps to address COVID-19, Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration, so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s response. 

This has also allowed him to issue an Executive Order waiving certain hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies, such as food products to grocery stores.

The State of Emergency will help the State bring together the resources it needs to combat COVID-19.  It does not mean the State is closing schools or banning mass public gatherings at this time.

Tags

In other news

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency declaration

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency declaration

LINCOLN - As Nebraska continues to take proactive steps to address COVID-19, Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration, so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s response. 

Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored

Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.