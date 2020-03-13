Gov. Ricketts issues emergency declaration

LINCOLN - As Nebraska continues to take proactive steps to address COVID-19, Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an emergency declaration, so regulatory provisions of state law can be suspended to aid the state’s response.
This has also allowed him to issue an Executive Order waiving certain hauling requirements for truckers delivering food and supplies, such as food products to grocery stores.
The State of Emergency will help the State bring together the resources it needs to combat COVID-19. It does not mean the State is closing schools or banning mass public gatherings at this time.