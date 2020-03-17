LINCOLN - New coronavirus relief measures in Nebraska have been announced.
During a press conference Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts said the state is implementing the CDC’s guidelines and limiting mass public gatherings to ten people or less.
"We want businesses to start implementing that right now. That doesn't mean we're going to be closing grocery stores, but we want those mass public gatherings where people get together like weddings, funerals, and church services to be limited. Those sorts of gatherings need to be limited to ten people or less."
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said all schools should have plans prepared by Friday for alternative teaching and operations.
Blomstedt also said statewide assessments are being suspended this school year.