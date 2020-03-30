LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts says April will be another tough and trying month for Nebraskans as that’s when the coronavirus will hit its peak in the state.
Ricketts made that announcement during his daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday.
He said he’s signed and submitted a disaster declaration request for the state to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and President Donald Trump.
"The President has signed a number of these disaster requests for other states and I expect him to sign it for us very quickly. What it will do is allow us to tap into both individual assistance and public assistance which is designed for our counties and public institutions. The individual assistance for example will also us to get disaster unemployment, disaster management, and disaster crisis counseling."
Ricketts also proclaimed the next four Tuesdays in Nebraska as Takeout Tuesday, encouraging people to support their local restaurants.
Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin said thanks to the CARES Act, there are six new unemployment programs included in it for people.
Those programs and more can be found by visiting DOL.Nebraska.Gov.