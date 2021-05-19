LINCOLN - As the Nebraska Board of Education proceeds with changes to the state’s health standards curriculum taught in schools, Governor Pete Ricketts is continuing to voice his opposition.
The standards include teaching kids about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender stereotypes starting as early as elementary school.
Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, he was a part of a town hall meeting in Kearney before the State Board of Education’s last meeting took place.
"We had 275 concerned parents show up and we asked them to go to that State Board of Education meeting. We did have 60 people testify against the standards. The State Board of Education just needs to scrap these standards, there's no reason or requirement for them to do it. The way the standards are constructed right now is appalling and the board should drop the whole subject completely."
The State Board’s next meeting is June 4th in Kearney.
Ricketts encourages parents to get educated on the proposed health standards draft and then make their voices heard.
For more information or to submit your comments online visit Education.NE.Gov.