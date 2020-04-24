LINCOLN - Another restriction part of the statewide Directed Health Measure has been loosened.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts said beginning May 4th, church services, weddings, and funerals across the state will be allowed and not subject to the 10-person or less rule, but under certain conditions.
"Households will be able to sit together, but they'll have to be six feet apart from other households. There will also be no passing of things between congregants. There will be rules around how you set up a communion line and sanitizing pews between services."
Ricketts said the DHM’s set to expire April 30th in Douglas, Cass, and Sarpy counties will be extended till May 3rd and align with the statewide DHM.
He said the 10-person or less rule is being extended through May 30th and starting May 4th there will be new exceptions in certain health districts across the state.
Ricketts said barber shops, salons, and tattoo parlors can reopen, but everyone will be required to wear a mask. Restaurants will be able to open their dining rooms, but only to 50 percent capacity.
Those exceptions are not included in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, but are in the North Central and Northeast District Health Departments.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department covers Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton Counties. The North Central District Health Department covers Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, and Rock Counties.