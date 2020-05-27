LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced how money from the Nebraska Coronavirus Relief Fund Program will be distributed.
Ricketts says state and local government will get $180 million and $85 million for non-profit organizations.
He says they’re also helping small businesses and livestock producers with a $330 million program and qualified applicants can get a $12,000 grant.
"We're starting with small businesses that have five to 49 employees. What we did was thought about gaps, where were there gaps where people weren't getting money. We also know that the number one industry in the state is livestock. We want to make sure that we're taking care of our livestock producers as well, because they've been impacted."
Ricketts says there’s $40 million available for rural broadband which is key for remote learning and education.
He also says they’re putting away $427 million into the unemployment insurance trust fund and general budget flexibility which may be able to be used to make up for lost revenue in the future.