Gov. Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts

 World-Herald Service

LINCOLN - 2019 was a tough year for Nebraskans, but there is a lot to look forward to in 2020.

That’s what Governor Pete Ricketts had to say during his monthly radio call in show.

Ricketts said Nebraskans had to deal with cold wet weather, the March flood, and trade uncertainty.

Though he said there were bright spots throughout the year.

"In 2018 our Ag exports despite the trade uncertainties were up by $226 million including a record export for beef at $1.44 billion and the cash value for corn exports was up over 40 percent."

He said reasons to be optimistic going into 2020 include the Japan trade agreement, a trade deal with the European Union, passage of USMCA, and the phase one trade deal with China.

Ricketts said he’s also excited to work with the legislature on the upcoming legislative agenda which will include property tax relief and building upon the work done in 2019.

Tags

In other news

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

Authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators t…

Police: Wounded 2-year-old taken to Omaha precinct station

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was taken to an Omaha police station.Authorities say she arrived at the Northeast Precinct station a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.Lt. Nick Muller says a few minutes earlier, the department’s gunshot alert system detected shots a litt…

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

USMEF Sees Opportunity for U.S. Pork in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON D.C. - Joel Haggar, U.S. Meat Export Federation Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific, says African Swine Fever has caused the number of live hogs brought into Hong Kong from China to drop by about 50-percent- to below 2,000 head per day.