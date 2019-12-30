LINCOLN - 2019 was a tough year for Nebraskans, but there is a lot to look forward to in 2020.
That’s what Governor Pete Ricketts had to say during his monthly radio call in show.
Ricketts said Nebraskans had to deal with cold wet weather, the March flood, and trade uncertainty.
Though he said there were bright spots throughout the year.
"In 2018 our Ag exports despite the trade uncertainties were up by $226 million including a record export for beef at $1.44 billion and the cash value for corn exports was up over 40 percent."
He said reasons to be optimistic going into 2020 include the Japan trade agreement, a trade deal with the European Union, passage of USMCA, and the phase one trade deal with China.
Ricketts said he’s also excited to work with the legislature on the upcoming legislative agenda which will include property tax relief and building upon the work done in 2019.