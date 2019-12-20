NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is encouraging all eligible blood donors to give the gift of life this holiday season.
Communications Manager Samantha Pollard says holiday travel and winter weather often lead to a decline in donations, but the patient’s need is still there.
"If you can make time to give that gift to somebody this year we would so appreciate that. It's only an hour out of your day and you're literally helping to save somebody's life or at least improve their quality of life. Blood is a medication that can't be manufactured in a lab it has to come from someone who has taken the time out of their day to give a little bit of themselves to help."
Pollard says they currently need all blood types, especially type O.
She says if you donate now until January 5th you will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
There is a number of donation opportunities coming up in the area and for a full list go to RedCrossBlood.org.