American Red Cross

NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is encouraging all eligible blood donors to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Communications Manager Samantha Pollard says holiday travel and winter weather often lead to a decline in donations, but the patient’s need is still there.

"If you can make time to give that gift to somebody this year we would so appreciate that. It's only an hour out of your day and you're literally helping to save somebody's life or at least improve their quality of life. Blood is a medication that can't be manufactured in a lab it has to come from someone who has taken the time out of their day to give a little bit of themselves to help."

Pollard says they currently need all blood types, especially type O.

She says if you donate now until January 5th you will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

There is a number of donation opportunities coming up in the area and for a full list go to RedCrossBlood.org.

Tags

In other news

Piano teacher's $7.5M donation to go to Ralston development

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…

Lincoln community college tuition to remain steady next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…

Start the conversation: Who's driving home?

Start the conversation: Who's driving home?

LINCOLN - This holiday season many people will be heading out to different gatherings and the Nebraska Department of Transportation– Highway Safety Office is reminding you to be safe.