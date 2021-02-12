NORFOLK - Thin mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties. You know what I’m talking about… Girl Scout Cookies.
Girls Scouts around the nation start their annual cookie sales beginning Friday, selling to family, friends and door-to-door.
Public Relations Specialist Susan Payne says the cookie program not only teaches the girls essential entrepreneurial skills, but also powers amazing leadership experiences.
Payne says this year they’re launching a new cookie - the Toast Yay - a French toast inspired cookie.
She adds also this year, they’re offering contactless sales and online booths.
Booth sales begin a week from Friday, February 19th. To find a booth near you go to GirlsScoutsNebraska.org.