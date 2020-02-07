NORFOLK - Thin mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties. You know what I’m talking about… Girl Scout Cookies.
Girls Scouts around the nation start their annual cookie sales beginning Friday, selling to family, friends and door-to-door.
Communications Specialist Shannon Peterson says the cookie program not only teaches the girls essential entrepreneurial skills, but also powers amazing leadership experiences.
Peterson says this year they’re launching new packaging featuring real Girls Scouts doing different activities.
She adds also the Girl Scouts are saying farewell to the Thanks-A-Lot cookie, which will be retired after this season.
Booth sales begin a week from Friday, February 14th. To find a booth near you or go to GirlsScoutsNebraska.org.