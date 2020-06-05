LINCOLN - To ramp up coronavirus testing in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts introduced Test Nebraska, and since the month of May the amount of tests being done has almost tripled.
Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone tells News Talk WJAG, they’re currently testing those with COVID-19 symptoms, people 65-years-old or older, law enforcement or emergency personnel, health care workers, and meat processing workers.
Anthone says you’re encouraged to sign up at TestNebraska.Com and if you’re chosen to get tested you’ll pick a time, print out your barcode, and go through the line in your vehicle.
"People who are doing the testing will do the swabbing right through the window of their car and then they drive away. My experience took less than five minutes from start to finish. Once that test is done, you'll get your results. It used to be a three day turnaround time, but I received my results within 36 hours."
Anthone says it’s more important than ever to get tested as restrictions have been loosened and more people are going back out in public.
Test Nebraska will be in Norfolk Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1006 South 8th Street.