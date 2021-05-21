WASHINGTON D.C. - The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the gaps in rural broadband.
Many rural areas lack quality broadband connections, and for some, even if it’s there, it may be unaffordable.
AARP State Director Sean Voshkull says in that case there is a program to help.
“If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that access to high-speed internet is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. Broadband is critical for education, work and medical appointments, to the general need of connection on the farm. A new, temporary FCC program, called the Emergency Broadband Benefit, can help those in rural areas and urban areas to afford high-speed internet.”
Voshkull says households may be eligible for a discount on their high-speed internet service of up to $50 per month and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider.
He says this is a short-term, federal program that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.