NORFOLK - The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District encourages you to order your conservation trees for spring planting.
Natural Resources Technician Todd Stewart says nothing adds beauty to your property more than trees.
Stewart says trees will provide a lot of benefits to your property.
"They can block the wind, they can block the snow, they can stop orders to a certain extent, they can stop noise, and be a site barrier. Plus they're good for the environment."
According to the Nebraska Forest Service, communities lost an average of 18 percent of their tree canopy in the last two decades due to extreme weather events, diseases, and invasive insects.
Stewart says replacing your trees in stages still allows for you to have a shelter belt.
For more information call the Lower Elkhorn NRD at 402-371-7313. Orders must be received by March 8th.