LINCOLN - The Nebraska Tourism Commission is inviting you to request your free copy of the new 2021 travel guide.
Public Information Officer Erin Lenz says the official “Not-At-All What You Thought” travel guide is for those looking for inspiration to help plan their next trip.
"Some of the things that are featured in this year's guide are family friendly road trips, delicious Nebraska cuisine with a view, we have some fun agri-tourism experiences, and we also have a lot of ways to enjoy the outdoors because this year is the 100th anniversary of Nebraska state parks."
Lenz says the travel industry took a hit in 2020 with the pandemic, and now there’s a desire to get out and explore new places.
To request a free travel guide go to VisitNebraska.Com.