Get ready to rock the park Saturday

NORFOLK - Kids in Northeast Nebraska can take part in one last blast of fun before the school year begins by attending Rock the Block this Saturday hosted by the Zone Afterschool Program.
The event is typically held on Braasch Avenue in front of the Zone, but due to construction it will be held at Johnson Park.
Food Program Coordinator and Youth Specialist Alexis Larsen says masks aren’t required, but are encouraged.
Executive Director Donna Neeman says there will be lots of fun games and activities that incorporate social distancing and sanitation.
"We've got a pool noodle obstacle course and then we have a dunk tank where you'll be able to dunk Mayor Josh Moenning. We also have slime kits that kids will be able to take home. We have a lot of fun games for kids to come out and play to celebrate the beginning of the school year."
Neeman says you’ll also be able to enjoy some music and food if you don’t bring a picnic dinner.
Larsen says they’ll be raffling off two kids bikes, an adult bike, and a gift card tree that’s worth up to $400 from local businesses in Norfolk.
The event is set for Saturday from 5 to 7 at Johnson Park.