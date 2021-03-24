OMAHA - The severe weather season will soon be here and with it comes tornadoes.
The statewide tornado safety drill will occur Wednesday at 11 as local communities may be sounding their siren system and you’re encouraged to practice your severe weather plan. Norfolk will be taking part.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Omaha Brian Smith says severe weather could soon start occurring even though it’s pretty quiet right now.
"In the next few weeks we expect to see warming temperatures so potential severe weather depends on if the storm track will be coming up this direction. If storm systems become active, there's going to be a threat of severe weather, but it's hard to say if that includes tornadoes."
Smith says 2020 was a down year for tornadoes in Nebraska as there were only 21 reported which is less than half of the 30-year average of 51, but that shouldn’t be a reason to let your guard down and not be prepared.