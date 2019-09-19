NORFOLK - It’s once again that time of the year for an ever growing Norfolk event called Oktoberfest.
Lead Organizer Jarad Dahlkoetter says they started the event in 2012 with about 500 people and this year they’re expecting around 10,000 people.
Dahlkoetter says all of the fun starts Friday afternoon.
"We have polka starting us out on Friday and we have two headliner bands, Back Road Spirits and Black Water Band. We of course have our bucket pong tournament, Uhop inflatables for the kids, and a free teen dance from 8 to 10."
Dahlkoetter says on Saturday some of the highlights include the Lion’s Club parade at 10, big wheel races, wiener dog races, a corn hole tournament, and the Husker football game on the mega screen at 7.
He says Oktoberfest is presented by BankFirst of Norfolk and the diamond sponsor is Heartland Beverage.
For more information visit NorfolkOktoberfest.Com.