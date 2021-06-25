PONCA - Kids and adults of all ages are invited to Ponca State Park Saturday to have fun in the mud.
The park is hosting its second annual International Mud Day event with a variety of mud related activities planned.
Event Coordinator Lynn Mellick says the theme is “The Mud Washes Off, but the Memories Remain”.
"We're going to have this huge mound of dirt and turn it into a mud slide. We're going to have an area where you can build things as well as have trucks and toys the younger kids can play with in the mud."
Mellick says you’ll also be able to paint a canvas with mud and make pollinator mud balls as well as a mud pie.
She says there will be temporary wash stations set up so you don’t have to go home muddy.
The free event is set for Saturday from 10 to 12:30.