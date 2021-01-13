NORFOLK - It’s that time of the year again to get some non-perishable food together and a team to participate in the Norfolk Salvation Army 'Souper Bowl' Bowling Party Friday February 5th.
Captain Jesus Trejo says the need for donations is great as a lot more people than normal struggled this past year because of the pandemic.
"We started off seeing a lot of people come to us back in March at the beginning of COVID-19 and that stayed very consistent until the end of summer. We saw quite a few people coming to us for financial assistance and food assistance. We're seeing that trend go down, but the need is still there."
Trejo says they’re looking for non-perishable food items such as pastas, grains, any condiments and juices.
There will be two groups of teams, one bowling at 6 a.m. and the other at 7 a.m. You’ll be able to be to work by 8. Prizes will be awarded for the most food brought, highest score, lowest score, team spirit and best costumes.
To register your four person team call the station at (402) 371-0780.