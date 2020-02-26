NORFOLK - One way gardeners can prepare for the upcoming growing season is to start seeds indoors.
University of Nebraska Extension Educator John Porter says starting seeds indoors is a great idea and you don’t have to spend a lot of money doing it.
Porter says light and warmth are critical to help get the seeds off to the right start.
He says a medium temperature of 70 to 75 degrees is adequate for the germination of most flowers and vegetables.
Porter says once the seeds have germinated, move the seedlings to an area with slightly cooler temperatures and direct sun or place under fluorescent lights.
He says starting seeds indoors should be a simple process, and you shouldn’t have to invest a lot of money.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.